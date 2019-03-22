Full camp for Uganda Cranes as Miya finally reports

AFCON 2019 Qualifier Group L:

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

National Stadium, Dar es salaam

There was excitement in the Uganda Cranes camp on Thursday morning as the last foreign based player expected Faruku Miya reported to the team’s base in Egypt.

The HK Gorica offensive player’s timely arrived added steam to the team camp and was also able to train in the afternoon session.

As quoted by the federation website, Miya expressed gratitude and courage having joined the other teammates with focus towards Sunday’s game.



For we are ready for the task ahead of us on Sunday and I know Tanzania will come with full force wanting to win the match for they to secure qualification slot but we also want to finish it at high so we shall give it our best shot Faruku Miya

Miya does not make numbers but brings class and confidence to the team.

He is the 15th foreign based player on the team summoned by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre.

The former Airtel Rising Stars youngster will add to the offensive options on the team that already has tried and tested Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Muhammed Shaban (Raja Casablanca) as well as the local based legion Patrick Henry Kaddu, Milton Karisa, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde and Moses Waiswa.

The team will depart Egypt on Friday night and is expected in Dar es salaam on Saturday morning.

Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Tanzania on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

The Cranes have 13 points with a slot to the AFCON finals in Egypt already sealed.

Uganda Cranes team for Tanzania Clash:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark)

Forwards: Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)