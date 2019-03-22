National Futsal League: Yeak Kabowa return to winning ways

Futsal Super League



Yeak Kabowa 6-2 Nomad

Park 1-1 Aidenal

Dream 2-4 Parakeets

Kabowa United 3-2 Typhoon

Crown 3-2 Yap Stars

Elephants 1-4 Equator

Bajim 1-0 Mengo City

Yeak Kabowa returned to winning ways in the Futsal Super League with a convincing victory against Nomad on Thursday at the International Futsal Courts, Mengo.

A loss to title rivals Park a fortnight ago and a draw against Dream FC last week had seen Yeak Kabowa lose ground in the league race but put up a brilliant display to dispatch Nomad winning the game 6-2.

Enock Sebaggala took matters in his own hands scoring five of the six goals for Yeak Kabowa. Shafik Avemah scored the other.

Sebaggala and Avemah now lead the scoring charts with 27 goals apiece.

Faud Osman Biriq scored a brace for Nomad in a losing effort.

Victory took Yeak Kabowa top of the table on 39 points, two clear of second-placed Park who were held by bottom side Aidenal.

Despite ending the game with a player less after Martin Ssenkooto was sent off, Aidenal remained resilient to hold Park to a one-all draw.

Stephen Veron Bikamata scored for Park while Jordan Kasozi netted for Aidenal.

Parakeets won 4-2 against Dream to remain in third place on 34 points just five behind leaders Yeak Kabowa.

Moneybags Equator defeated Elephants 4-1 with former Express FC defender Omar Hitmana scoring a brace.

Davis Arinda and Suleiman Mutyaba were also on the score sheet for Equator while Bruno Ssegirinya got the consolation for Elephants.

Bajim edged Mengo City winning 1-0, Crown defeated Yap Stars 3-2 while Kabowa United also won 3-2 against Typhoon.