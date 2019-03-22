Ibrahim Kirya: We only have ourselves to blame for Kyetume draw

Wakiso Giants Coach Ibrahim Kirya said they will only have themselves to blame for the failure to beat Kyetume FC following a goalless draw at Bugembe.

The top of the table clash in the Elgon Group produced few chances but Kirya believes they had the best chance of the game.

“We only have ourselves to blame,” Kirya told a post-match press briefing. “We were in control especially in the second half and missed the game’s best chance,” he added.

That Ogik chance should have gone in but we can’t crucify him because he also wanted to score but that’s football.

With three minutes to fulltime, a quick exchange of passes in the middle saw Yasin Mugume release Feni Ali down the right.

The Wakiso Giants captain calmly laid a pass for Ogik who shot inches wide with the goalkeeper already beaten.

Meanwhile, Kirya was pleased the team didn’t lose against their closest rivals in the race for promotion.

But we can take the point with pride, especially if it’s off that team we are competing with, we still lead them with six points and we can build on that

Wakiso Giants will return to action on April 4 away to UPDF who also trimmed the lead to six with victory at Bukedea.