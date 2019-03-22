Jackson Mayanja feels Mugabi was the difference

Kyetume FC coach Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja believes Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi was the reason his side failed to pick maximum points in Bugembe.

The two teams played to a goalless draw in a game the visitors had just two attempts on goal.

Paul Opendun and Deo Isejja had good efforts well saved by Mugabi in the first half.

“Mugabi was the difference today,” Mayanja said before adding. “Our game plan was to shoot at their goal from far and every time we tried it, he was there to save his team.”

Nevertheless, Kyetume didn’t turn up for the second half as the hosts piled pressure and Norman Ogik was at fault for missing a great chance with an open net at his mercy in the 87th minute.

Kyetume stay second on the Elgon Group log with 33 points, six adrift of leaders Wakiso Giants.