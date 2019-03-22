Tooro United evicted from Buhinga, shift to Wankulukuku

For the third time this season, Tooro United FC will have to move to a new home ground after the latest development has confirmed they will shift from Buhinga stadium.

Smart Obed, the Tooro United chairman, confirmed to this website that the club will shift to Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku for the rest of the season.

“We got a letter from the Kabarole District authorities notifying us about the start construction process that will be done on the stadium. So we had to look for an alternative home venue for the rest of the season,” Obed confirmed.

“We shall play the remaining games this season at Wankulukuku,” he added.

Tooro United had made Buhinga stadium a fortress since relocating there in November last year.

They initially had to start the season in Buhinga but because the FUFA Licensing board deemed the stadium unfit to host league games, they had to temporarily host games at Kavumba Recreation Centre in Wakiso.

The first game for Tooro United FC at Buhinga Stadium was played on 4th November 2018 against Onduparaka and it ended goalless.

Since then they have played 13 games at home winning nine with the other four ending in draws.

Tooro United have three games to play at home this season that’s against BUL FC, Mbarara City FC and URA FC .

According to the architectural designs, the newly proposed Buhinga stadium will comprise a football pitch, Tennis Court, netball and volleyball court, offices, dressing rooms, two gymnasiums, a clinic, hotel facility and other hospitality facilities.

A perimeter wall, a pavilion, standard dressing rooms and modern toilets will be the completed by August this year.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presided over the official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Buhinga Stadium last year.

The process is expected to cost six billion shillings with the Uganda People’s Defence Force(UPDF) construction unit given the role of building.