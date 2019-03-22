Kretxeu: The official mascot of 2019 African Beach Games

1st Africa Beach Games:

14 th – 23 rd June 2019

– 23 June 2019 Sal Island, Cape Verde

The official mascot of the 2019 Africa Beach Games is known as Kretxeu.

Kretxeu is one of the symbols of the competition having contributed most to raise awareness about sustainability and ocean protection, one of the most important missions of the African Beach Games.

Already, the Kretxeu has been traversed through different carnivals of the São Vicente, Sal, Santo Antão islands, Shrovetide, Santa Maria beach on Sal island to raise awareness about the games.

The activities were led by the Flores de Mindelo Group, followed by Etrelas do Mar, Cruzeiros do Norte, Monte Sossego and the School of Samba Tropical, Mandingas group.

The mascot danced the samba at the sound of drum rolls with its own choreography inspired by Synchronization, Art, Body and Joy of the 11 sports that will be represented at the African Beach Games.

It also participated in the Olympic Values Educational Program, in one of the greatest modes of expression of the national culture.

The Organizing Committee of the African Games of Beach (OCAGC), headed by its President Filomena Fortes, noted that it was a great time to promote this event through its mascot.

The first edition of this event, staged by Cape Verde, will count on nearly 1000 athletes from 54 African countries including Uganda in 11 sports.

More than a mere celebration of sport, the African Beach Games will have a strong cultural component with music, food, dance and exposure of national and African products, as well as a space for the realization of meetings between national and international investors.

The games of beach soccer, freestyle football, athletics, basketball (3X3), beach handball, beach tennis, beach volleyball, coastal rowing, Karate kate, Kiteboarding and open water swimming will be on the menu.

Uganda is already confirmed for the freestyle football competition and beach soccer.