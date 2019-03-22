Maiden Mwiri League set to get underway

It has almost become a trend for traditional secondary schools in Uganda to have football leagues started by former students.

St. Mary’s College Kisubi, King’s College Buddo, Namilyango College and Mbarara High School are some of the schools that have started leagues recently.

Old boys of Busoga College Mwiri have also embraced the trend and their maiden league will get underway on Saturday at Mandela National stadium.

According to Arthur Abaliwano, the chairman of the Mwiri league, the main reason behind starting the league is to keep old boys in touch.

“After school, we tend to take different ways and fail to keep in touch but I believe, the league will bring old boys of Busoga College Mwiri together,” he said.

A total of 17 teams will take part in the pioneer league with teams named after the words used

at school at the time.

“The teams chose to use nicknames that were used in school as their names and they are categorized based on the year one joined.”

Some of the teams in the Mwiri league include; Bootlickers, Mpala, Blue Dollar, Buliti, Casablanca, Mbawo and Lukambwe among others.

The league will run for fourth months with two match days( two Saturdays) every month. Every team will play two games per match day.

Teams