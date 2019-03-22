Masendi to debut, Aredo returns as Rugby Cranes team for Hong Kong Sevens is named

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Joseph Aredo (with the ball) and Philip Wokorach are part of the team (Photo: John Batanudde)

Rugby Cranes team to play at the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series qualifiers in Hong Kong has been named.

Heathens winger Paul Masendi who has been crucial for the league champions to be is the only fresh face on the Sevens side.

Having missed the Africa Sevens last year where Uganda finished third to qualify for Hong Kong Sevens, Kobs fullback Joseph Aredo returns to the team.

Pius Ogena recovered from the ankle injury just in time to make the squad that will be skippered by Michael Wokorach.

Usual suspects Philip Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Desire Ayera, and Timothy Kisiga, as well as Byron Oketayot, Ian Munyani and Isaac Massa, complete the team.

The Hong Kong Sevens are scheduled for April 5-7.

The Rugby Cranes are pooled alongside Germany, Chile and Cook Islands.

Tolbert Onyango’s men will play two games on the opening day against Germany and Chile before taking on Cook Islands on April 6 at the Hong Kong Stadium.

The Team