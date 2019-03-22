Nabweteme, Nakayenze named in Crested Cranes squad to face Ethiopia

Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s Qualifiers | Preliminary Round



First Leg – 3rd April 2019



Ethiopia vs Uganda – Addis Ababa stadium

Second Leg – 6th April 2019

Uganda vs Ethiopia – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo

SWOSU Athletics Sandra Nabweteme (Photo: SWOSU Athletics)

Striker Sandra Nabweteme and defender Yudaya Nakayenze have been named in Crested Cranes provisional squad that will start preparations ahead of the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s qualifiers against Ethiopia next month.

The duo is part of coach Faridah Bulega’s 30-man provisional squad summoned on Friday.

Nabweteme who currently studies at South West Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) in USA returns to the national team for the first time since 2016.

Her last appearance for the Crested Cranes came in a friendly game against Kenya Harambe Starlets on 3rd July 2016 in Machakos.

The clinical forward has since moved to the USA for studies and has not been able to play for the national team.

Before moving to the USA, Nabweteme had guided Kawempe Muslim Ladies to two league titles in 2015 and 2016 finishing as top scorer on both occassions.

Nakayenze who joined Seminole College also in Oklahoma from UCU Lady Cardinals last year is as well summoned.

The calm and composed utility player last played for the Crested Cranes during last year’s Women’s CECAFA Championship in Rwanda.

The other notable name on the provisional squad is 2017 Airtel FUFA Female Footballer, Fazilah Ikwaput attached to BIIK Kazygurt but has not featured for the club since the start of the year.

The provisional squad has four goalkeepers, ten defenders, nine midfielders and seven strikers.

Majority of the players that featured in the regional tour against Kampala select team last weekend have been retained.

The team has entered residential camp on today (Friday, March 22) after which the final 23 man squad will be named.

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia on aggregate will face Cameroon in the second qualifying phase.

Crested Cranes Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporates)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim), Margaret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporates), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Yudaya Nakayenze (Seminole College), Gladys Nakitto (Lady Doves)

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Susan Atim (Olila High School)

Strikers: Sandra Nabweteme (South West Oklahoma State University), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Fazilah Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)