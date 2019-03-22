Ten slots at stake as 2019 Afcon qualifiers enter final round

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Lesotho lineup that started against Uganda

Ten countries will complete the puzzle of teams to play at the Africa Nations Cup 2019 by the end of the weekend.

The qualification campaign for the Egypt tournament enters the final stage starting Friday with plenty at stake.

Already, seven-time champions Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal as well as Guinea, Mali, Uganda, Kenya and the two newcomers, Mauritania and Madagascar have confirmed their places.

But that’s not same for reigning champions Cameroon and a host of other giants in DR Congo, Burkina Faso and usual suspects Gabon and Congo Brazzaville.

Let’s take a brief look at groups that are not sorted, yet.

Group B

Cameroon face off against lowly ranked Comoros who are targeting their first ever appearance at the finals.

The Indomitable Lions need a draw to join Morocco who already qualified for the competition while Malawi, the other team in the group have no chance.

Group C

Mali already qualified for the tournament but the battle for another slot is between Gabon and Burundi.

The CECAFA nation hosts the 2017 Afcon hosts in Bujumbura in a fixture they need to avoid defeat to join Mauritania and Madagascar as torunament debutants.

Burundi are second with 9 points while their opponents are two points adrift in third place.

Group D

Giants Algeria already confirmed their place but the second slot in the group is yet to be sorted.

Togo, Benin and Gambia all have an opportunity to clinch it but the game of the group will between the former two.

A draw could favour Benin as long as Gambia don’t win against Algeria.

Group E

Nigeria could be joined by either Libya or South Africa who face off for the final spot in the group match.

South Africa, second on the table with 9 points need to avoid defeat away to Libya (7) to qualify

Group G

This is the most interesting group as all four teams have a chance of qualifying.

DR Congo hosts Libya while Congo Brazzaville travel to Zimbabwe who lead the group with eight points, one ahead of Liberia while DR Congo and Congo have six and five points respectively.

Group I

Angola (9 points) and Burkina Faso (7 points) will fight for the last ticket. Palancas Negras travel to face Botswana while Burkina Faso host Mauritania who have already qualified.

Group K

Three teams fighting for two slots in this group with Guinea Bissau and Namibia on eight points each while Mozambique follow closely on seven points.

The Mambas will make a trip to Bissau while Namibia travels to Zambia who cannot qualify.

Group L

Three teams will also be battling for Group L’s remaining slot as Tanzania, Lesotho and Cape Verde all have a chance of qualifying with Uganda already sealing their place.

Lesotho must win away in Cape Verde for them to qualify while a win for the hosts will have to depend on the result between Tanzania and Uganda.

The Taifa Stars must beat the Uganda Cranes to stand a chance of qualifying for Egypt 2019.