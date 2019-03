URA FC 1-1 BUL FC

BUL FC needed to come from a goal down to secure a point against URA FC as the two sides settled for a one-all draw in the game played at Mandela National stadium on Friday.

Crowmwell Abang Rwothomio had fired the hosts in an early lead but BUL FC levelled matters through Richard Wandyaka midway through the second half.

A sloppy start for the visitors saw them fall behind just two minutes after kickoff when Rwothomio unmarked in the area tapped home.

Shafik Kagimu released Peter Lwasa on the right flank and the latter beat BUL FC left back Richard Matovu for pace before laying up Rwothomio for the opener.

Peter Lwasa would have doubled the lead in the 13th minute but his effort was parried away by goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Despite being dominant in the opening stages, the tax collectors failed to stretch their lead allowing the visitors to gain confidence and start surging forward.

In the second stanza, BUL was dominant with Yunus Sibira and Patrick Ssembuya taking charge of the midfield.

BUL was denied by the woodwork when Ezekiel Katende’s ferocious strike rattled the crossbar in the 54th minute.

At the hour mark, Wandyaka scored against his former employers to level matters.

A fine delivery from Umaru Mukobe off a freekick down the right flank found Wandyaka unmarked and he headed home past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

The two teams eventually settled for a draw, the 12th for URA FC this season.

The tax collectors remain 4th on the log while BUL FC is 5th with 36 points.