AFCON 2019: Uganda Cranes arrive in Tanzania ahead of final qualifier

2019 AFCON Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

Uganda Cranes contingent has arrived in Tanzania ahead of their 2019 AFCON qualifier scheduled for Sunday.

The delegation of 34 people (24 players and 10 officials) that left Cairo on Friday night for the Dar es Salaam arrived this afternoon at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

They had a stop-over in Addis Ababa before connecting to the Tanzanian coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

Cranes arrival in Dar es Salaam was well in time of the final training session at the National Stadium that will take place at game , 6:00 pm.

Uganda (with 13 points) has already qualified for the continental football show piece that will be hosted in Egypt between June and July 2019.

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Dar es Salaam:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Officials: