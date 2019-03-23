Angola qualify for Afcon at the expense of Burkina Faso

Angola qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2013 with a 1-0 win over hosts Botswana to end the campaign on top of Group I.

The result meant that Burkina Faso’s home win over already qualified Mauritania couldn’t affect the Palacas Negras chances who needed maximum points to reach Egypt 2019.

Wilson Eduardo scored the winning goal for Angola on his debut after swapping national allegiances from Portugal to play for Angola.

The three points also mean that Angola top the group ahead of Mauritania thanks to the better head-to-head record, with both teams on 12 points.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso are third on the log with 10 points while Botswana finish bottom with just a single point.