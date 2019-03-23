Burundi hold on to qualify for maiden Afcon finals

Burundi 1-1 Gabon

Burundi reached their first ever Africa Cup of Nations finals after holding on to draw 1-1 with Gabon in Bujumbura.

In a game they needed just a draw to join Mali as the second side from Group C, they just got that at a fully packed stadium on the afternoon.

Following a goalless first half, Gabon came out guns blazing in the second but then fell behind in the 77th minute when Cedric Amiss scored at the near post to send the home fans into frenzy.

The celebrations were however short lived as an own goal Omar Ngando five minutes later to keep the fans on tension.

Gabon had two chances from set pieces from the edge of the area in the closing minutes but failed to utilise them as Burundi held on to finish on 10 points, two better than Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon.

Vipers’ right back Karim Niyizigimana will go in history as the first Burundi captain to lead them to the finals.

They join Uganda Cranes and Kenya Harambee Stars as nations to seal their place from the CECAFA region and could be joined by Tanzania.

The Burundi XI

Jonathan Nahimana (GK) – Frederic Nsabiyumva, Abdoul Karim Nizigiyimana, Omar Ngando, Christophe Nduwarugira – Pierre Kwizera, Gael Bigirimana, Amissi Cédric – Saïdo Berahino, Abdoul Razak Fiston, Selemani Ndikumana.