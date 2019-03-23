Deng Gue, North Dakota exit NCAA tournament heads high

RJ Barret and Zion Williamson put in an explosive performance to lead top-seeded Duke to an 85-62 win over North Dakota State in Friday night’s first-round game.
Barrett led Duke with 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Williamson exploded in the second half to tally 25 points.
While in the
However, at the break Duke had a five-point advantage that quickly went to double figures shortly after restart.
Jordan Horn added 11 points, and Deng Geu logged 19 minutes off the bench scoring 6 points and picked 3 rebounds for Bison.