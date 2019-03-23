FUFA Big League: Kiboga Young, Kitara settle for scoring stalemate

FUFA Big League | Rwenzori Group | Saturday, 23rd March 2019

Kitara FC 1-1 Kiboga Young FC

Kitara FC needed to come from a goal down to salvage a point against Kiboga Young FC in the FUFA Big League encounter played at Kigaya playground, Hoima on Saturday.

Peter Lomolo gave the visitors the lead but Kitara FC levelled matters through former SC Villa talisman George Ssenkaba in a closely contested encounter.

With just five games to the end of the regular season, the battle for the promotion slots in Rwenzori group is still tight.

Proline FC who outwitted Kira United on Thursday lead the group on 33 points, four ahead of second placed Kiboga Young FC.

Kansai Plascon lost 2-1 to Kabale Sharp in their last outing but still occupy third position on 28 points.

Dove FC (27 points), Kitara FC (26 points) and Kabale Sharp FC (24 points) follow closely are all still in contention for the promotion slots.

Action continues on Sunday with one game on card. Light SS FC will host Kyetume FC in an Elgon group encounter.

Kyetume FC second on the log with 27 points have a chance to cut the gap on leaders Wakiso Giants up to three points if they get maximum points against Light SS.