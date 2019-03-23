Passionate Uganda Cranes fans flock Dar es Salaam

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Sunday, 24th March 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

A group of passionate Uganda Cranes have travelled to the coastal Tanzanian capital city, Dar es Salaam well in time of Sunday’s group L AFCON 2019 qualifier with the home side, Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday.

A lion’s share of these fans travelled by road while a fraction flew over from Entebbe International International Airport to Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

At least 500 fans travelled from Uganda, and these will be joined by the Ugandans staying and working in Tanzania.

Over 300 fans travelled by road from the capital, Kampala.

Many used the Kampala – Jinja – Nairobi – Ch route whilst others preferred the southern section – Kampala – Masaka – Mutukula – Bukoba – Singida route.

Vuvuzela master, Muwonge Kamodo, flanked by the legendary cheer leader Ssewanyana Uncle Money are some of the famous fans already in Dar es Salaam.



We traveled by road all the way from Uganda to express our undying love for Uganda Cranes. We are Ugandans and shall never be products of other countries. Uganda is our father and mother. We are in Dar es Salaam to join the match and hopefully we beat Tanzania come Sunday. Kamodo Muwonge, Uganda Cranes fan

With 13 points in the bag, Uganda has already topped group L and qualified as well to the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

The second slot is open to the other three countries – Tanzania, Cape Verde and Lesotho.

Both Tanzania and Lesotho have five points apiece as Cape Verde has four.

Tanzania hosts Uganda in a must win situation at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

This match will be played concurrently as Cape Verde’s home match against Lesotho in Praia city.

Uganda and Tanzania full squads for the match:

Uganda Cranes:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Tanzania Taifa Stars:

Aishi Manula (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Hassan Kessey (Nkana, Zambia), Yahya Zayd (Ismaily, Egypt), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petro jet, Egypt), Mudathir Yahya (Azam), Shaban Chilunda (Tenerife, Spain), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Shizza Ramadhan (ENPPI, Egypt), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jaadid, Morocco), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Soura, Algeria), Mechata Mnata (Mbao FC), Aron Kalambo (Prisons), Suleiman Salula (Malindi, Zanzibar), Vincent Philipo (Mbao), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Andrew Vincent (Young Africans), Kennedy Wilson (Singinda), Aggrey Morris (Azam), John Bocco (Simba) and Farid Musa (Tenerife, Spain)