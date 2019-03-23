Uganda Cranes conduct final last training session in Dar es Salaam

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifier

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

Moments after arrival in Dar es Salaam, the Uganda Cranes players conducted a light training session at the National Stadium on Friday evening.

The delegation to Tanzania had safely arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam from the Bole international airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The group touched base by 1:20 PM before they taken through the necessary immigration process and finally checked in at the team hotel.

There was virtually little time for rest for the team as they trained by 6PM at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

The Cranes held a five day’s successful training camp in Egypt, where they played a practice match against Egypt top tier side El Gaish Sports Club (ended one all).

Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

The hosts, with five points, need an outright victory and pray Cape Verde falters at home against Lesotho in Praia.

Uganda (with 13 points) has already qualified for the continental football show piece that will be hosted in Egypt between June and July 2019.

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Dar es Salaam:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Officials: