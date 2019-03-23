Uganda Cranes depart Egypt for Tanzania

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifier

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

Following a five day’s successful training camp in Egypt, the Uganda Cranes departed the North African country for Tanzania, their final destination.

The delegation of 34 people (24 players and 10 officials) left Cairo International on Friday night aboard Ethiopian Airlines for the Dar es Salaam.

They are expected to have a stop-over in Addis Ababa city before connecting to the coastal city, Dar es Salaam.

Arrival time in Dar es Salaam will be at noon well in time of the final training session at the National Stadium (6PM).

Head coach Sebastien Desabre believes the training camp opportunity in Egypt was of great significance for team bonding and final rehearsals.



We held a five day training camp in Egypt where we also played a practice match. The players responded well and it was great that we had this camp. We are now focused for Sunday’s game against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Sebastien Desabre

Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

The hosts, with five points, need an outright victory and pray Cape Verde falters at home against Lesotho in Praia.

Uganda (with 13 points) has already qualified for the continental football show piece that will be hosted in Egypt between June and July 2019.

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Dar es Salaam:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Officials: