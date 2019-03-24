Cameroon qualify to defend Afcon title

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Reigning African champions Cameroon will have a chance to defend their title in Egypt after winning 3-0 against Comoros in Yaoundé to join Morocco from Group B.

The Indomitable Lions went into the game needing to avoid defeat against the lowly ranked side but went on rampage with goals from Eric Choupo-Moting, Christian Bassogogog and Clinton N’Jie.

Choupo-Moting scored after 37 minutes, Bassogogog added a second eight minutes after the break before the victory was sealed by N’Jie late in the game.

Both Morocco and Cameroon finished with 11 points but the North African side are top courtesy of a better head to head record.