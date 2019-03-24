Cranes Player Ratings: Tanzania 3-0 Uganda | Afcon 2019 Qualifiers

Simon Msuva, Erasto Nyoni and Aggrey Morris scored a goal apiece as Tanzania won 3-0 against Uganda Cranes to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cranes looked naïve as the hosts controlled proceedings throughout the game but how did each individual player rate on the day.

Denis Onyango 4.0: He could have done better with the first goal but had no chance with the rest. Made a good save later on to keep the score line respectable but could be excused for playing with a different centre back pairing.

Nicholas Wadada 3.0: Looked busy down the right flank with no end product. Was over run for the cross that led to the opener and often found it hard to contain the speedy Msuva and then Samatta when he switched positions.

Godfrey Walusimbi 2.0: Neither defended well nor did he offer anything going forward. He could have done better to stop John Bocco from crossing into the area for the third goal.

Timothy Awany 3.0: Couldn’t match the swiftness of Tanzania forwards Msuva, Samatta and Bocco and was caught out of position in the lead to the penalty and was nowhere to deny Morris from heading home the third goal.

Kirizestom Ntambi 3.0: An unforgettable senior debut for the defender who started at the heart of defence. Handled in the area and lost his man for the third goal.

Taddeo Lwanga 3.0: His best contribution was that shot that was parried over the bar by Aishi Manula. Besides, he failed to give cover to the defence and always out of position.

Moses Waiswa 3.0: Carelessly lost possession more so in the opening exchanges of the game but looked a little improved when the game was literally out of hand.

Faruku Miya 2.0: Hard to recall what he exactly did on the pitch before he came off for Lubega.

Allan Kyambadde 2.0: He was careless as he failed to deal with a low cross before he gave possession to Bocco to set up Msuva for the opener.

Patrick Kaddu 2.0: He lacked service but even with the few times he touched the ball, he couldn’t beat the experienced Aggrey Morris and Kelvin Yondani.

Emmanuel Okwi 2.0: A bad day at office for the Simba striker. He was no show until he was replaced by Karisa. No shot on target, no successful dribble.

Substitutes

Edirisa Lubega N/a

Milton Karisa 3.0:

Muhammad Shaban N/a