Last minute drama as Guinea-Bissau, Namibia qualify for Afcon

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
Guinea-Bissau needed a stoppage-time leveller from Frederic Mendy to confirm their spot among the finalists at the 2019 Afcon finals due in Egypt in a 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

The result also earned Namibia a place in Egypt despite being hammered 4-1 by Zambia who had already been eliminated.

Mozambique were cruising to a 2-1 victory after coming from behind to lead the Group K encounter but Mendy strike left them level on points with Namibia who boast of a better head to head record.  

There was more drama in Lusaka as the game between Zambia and Namibia ended a couple of minutes earlier.

The Namibia players stayed on the pitch following proceedings in the other match and they were seen celebrating when they realised they had also qualified.

