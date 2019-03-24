Record appearance for East Africa at AFCON

For the first time ever, the East African region will have four nations at the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes after Tanzania beat Uganda 3-0 to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup Nations to be hosted by Egypt.

The Taifa Stars join Uganda, Kenya and debutants Burundi who sealed qualification to the biggest football showpiece on the continent on Saturday after a one all draw against Gabon.

The last time East Africa had two nations participating at the same edition was in 2004 that is; Rwanda and Kenya.

Uganda has the record appearance from the East African community having qualified for AFCON seven times.

How the 4 teams qualified?

Burundi

Burundi finished second in group C on ten points, four behind leaders Mali.

A one all draw at home against Gabon on match day six ensured Burundi qualified for AFCON for the first time.

Group C

Mali -14 points

Burundi- 10 points

Gabon – 8 points

South Sudan – 0 points

Kenya

The Harambee stars ended the qualifying campaign in second place in group F on seven points.

Ghana beat Kenya in the final group game to top the group on nine points.

It should be noted that this group had only three teams after Sierra Leone withdrew.

Group F

Ghana – 9 points

Kenya -7 points

Ethiopia – 1 point

Sierra Leone – Withdrew

Uganda

Uganda sealed their place with a game to spare following a 1-0 win at home against Cape Verde in the penultimate game.

The Cranes were the last team to concede a goal in the qualifying phase and this came on the final day when Tanzania won 3-0.

Tanzania

The Taifa stars were in the same group (Group L) with Uganda and needed to beat the latter to qualify for 2019 AFCON.

Tanzania finished the campaign in second place on eight points, two above Lesotho who played out a goalless draw away to Cape Verde in their final game.

Group L

Uganda -13 points

Tanzania – 8 points

Lesotho -6 points

Cape Verde – 5 points

Appearance of East African Countries at AFCON



Uganda – 7 (1962, 1968, 1974, 1976, 1978, 2017 and 2019

Kenya – 6 ( 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992, 2004 and 2019)

Tanzania – 2 (1980, 2019)

Rwanda -1 (2004)

Burundi – 1 ( 2019)

Note: The story doesn’t include Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan.