Tanzania beats Uganda Cranes to make AFCON grade after 39 years

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tanzania Taifa Stars 3-0 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes Cape Verde 0-0 Lesotho

Tanzania Taifa Stars are back to the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after 39 years of absence.

The Tanzanians beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 in the final group L AFCON 2019 qualifier in front of a fully packed National Stadium, Dar es Salaam under flood lights.

Goals from Saimon Happygod Msuva, Erasto Nyoni (penalty) and the team captain Ally Mbwana Samatta earned the Taifa Stars a memorable victory.

Msuva, a forward at Difaa El Jaadid lit up the 70,000 plus spectators with a low drive off the edge of the goal area on 20 minutes.

The defining moment arrived after a cross from the left by Abbas Mudathir was poorly cleared by Allan Kyambadde in the goal area.

The home side dominated a lion’s share of the ball possession in the opening half.

The Tanzanians were rewarded with a penalty when Kirizistom Ntambi held the ball played in by Mbwana Samatta five minutes into restart.

Erasto Nyoni calmly beat Onyango from 12 yards to double the lead as the crowd cheered wildly.

The third goal arrived from the man of the moment – Samatta with a glancing header following a perfectly weighted delivery from the left by John Raphael Bocco.

By then, it was done and dusted. Tanzania set sight on the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

Milton Karisa and Edrisa Lubega were introduced in the opening stages of second half for Emmanuel Okwi and Faruku Miya respectively.

Karisa had a header miss target narrowly off Moses Waiswa’s corner.

Henry Patrick Kaddu also tested goalkeeper Aishi Salum Manula with a header off Godfrey Walusimbi’s cross from the left.

Farid Musa Shah paved way for Himid Mao Mkami with 20 minutes to play to stablise the central midfield.

Uganda Cranes’ final change came in the 78th minute as Raja Casablanca forward Muhammed Shaban replaced the diligent Kaddu.

Feisal Salum Abdalla replaced Bocco with less than ten minutes on the clock as victory was well in sight for the home side.

Tanzania makes it 8 points and secures a slot to AFCON 2019.

The other group game played between Cape Verde and Lesotho ended goal-less.

This implies, Cape Verde adds a point to 6 and Lesotho to five.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Tanzania:

Denis Onyango (Goalkeeper, Captain), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Denis Awany, Murushid Jjuuko, Tadeo Lwanga, Khalid Aucho, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Faruku Miya, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Moses Waiswa

Subs:

Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

