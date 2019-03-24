Tanzania Vs Uganda Preview: Taifa Stars eye home victory to seal AFCON 2019 slot

KAWOWO SPORTS Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango with a clearence during the Tanzanian game

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Sunday, 24th March 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

Tanzania Taifa Stars entertain Uganda Cranes in the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening.

This will be the return leg between the countries since the first leg played on 8th September 2018 ended goal-less at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda has already topped group L with 13 points from 5 games and will be playing merely for pride since they qualified as well to the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

The second slot is open to the other three countries – Tanzania, Cape Verde and Lesotho.

Both Tanzania and Lesotho have five points apiece as Cape Verde has four.

Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amunike has the hope of qualifying.

This is a match that i have the hope of winning and qualifying. There is hope and I have already told the players. There will be a special moment and we need to be calm throughout the match Emmanuel Amunike, Tanzania head coach

His counterpart, Sebaatien Desabre wants to end the campaign on a strong note.



We have prepared for the game against Tanzania like any other competitive game. Our aim is to finish on a high note and keep focused on the development of our team for June because we have already qualified to Egypt. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

This match will be played concurrently as Cape Verde’s home match against Lesotho in Praia city.

Team News:

Tanzania is at home and has all the players available. Belgium based striker Mbwana Samatta remains the key player for the Tanzanians.

On the other hand, Uganda Cranes who only reached Tanzania on Saturday from a five day training camp in Egypt and held the last training session in the evening have the hope of frustrating the home side.

With key players as Denis Onyango, Emmanuel Okwi, Faruku Miya and Aucho Khalid, Uganda has the threat to disappoint the Taifa Stars.

Three of the Uganda Cranes players Nico Wakiro Wadada, Murushid Jjuuko and Okwi ply their professional trade in Tanzania.

Only Joseph Ochaya is not 100 percent fit following about of fever and utility player Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is suspended.

Uganda Cranes is accommodated at Southern Sun Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The match will be handled by FIFA Referees from Gabon.

Match Referees:

Center: Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane (Gabon)

Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane (Gabon) 1 st Assistant : Moussounda Montel (Gabon)

: Moussounda Montel (Gabon) 2nd Assistant: Marlaise Ditsoga Boris (Gabon)

Uganda and Tanzania full squads for the match:

Uganda Cranes:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Tanzania Taifa Stars:

Aishi Manula (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Hassan Kessey (Nkana, Zambia), Yahya Zayd (Ismaily, Egypt), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petro jet, Egypt), Mudathir Yahya (Azam), Shaban Chilunda (Tenerife, Spain), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Shizza Ramadhan (ENPPI, Egypt), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jaadid, Morocco), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Soura, Algeria), Mechata Mnata (Mbao FC), Aron Kalambo (Prisons), Suleiman Salula (Malindi, Zanzibar), Vincent Philipo (Mbao), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Andrew Vincent (Young Africans), Kennedy Wilson (Singinda), Aggrey Morris (Azam), John Bocco (Simba) and Farid Musa (Tenerife, Spain)