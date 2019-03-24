Uganda Cranes XI Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars: Ntambi earns first start

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Sunday, 24th March 2019

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has named a slightly defensive line up to face Tanzania during the final 2019 group L qualifier at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

First choice goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango, who turns out for South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns still commands the starting slot ahead of Robert Odongkara and Salim Jamal Magoola.

Azam Football Club’s Nico Wakiro Wadada and Godfrey Walusimbi start at right and left back roles respectively.

Ethiopian based Kirizestom Ntambi who plies his trade with Ethiopian Coffee partners with KCCA’s Timothy Denis Awany in central defence.

Vipers’ skipper Tadeo Lwanga starts as the sole defensive midfielder.

It is a three man attack force that has Simba’s Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Faruku Miya and KCCA’s duo of Allan Kyambadde and Henry Patrick Kaddu.

This match will be handled by Gabonese match officials.

Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane is the center referee. He will be assisted by country-mates Moussounda Montel and Marlaise Ditsoga Boris as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

In the other group match, Cape Verde is at home match against Lesotho in Praia city.

Uganda Cranes has already qualified with 13 points and will top the group regardless of the result in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania and Lesotho have five points apiece as Cape Verde has four points.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Tanzania:

Denis Onyango (Goalkeeper, Captain), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Denis Awany, Kirizestom Ntambi, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa Ndhodhi, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Allan Kyambadde, Henry Patrick Kaddu

Subs:

Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Murushid Jjuuko (SImba, Tanzania), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Match Officials: