© Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE Aucho and Jjuuko watched the first game at Afcon 2017 from the stands

A lot of questions have been asked as to why Uganda Cranes regulars Aucho Khalid and Murushid Jjuuko didn’t start in the 3-0 defeat away to Tanzania.

With Hassan Wasswa suspended, Sebastien Desabre was expected to name Jjuuko alongside any of Timothy Awany or Halid Lwaliwa and or the versatile Kirizestom Ntambi but Jjuuko was no show on the evening.

Aucho also sat out as Taddeo Lwanga shielded the defence but the question has been answered.

“It was difficult for us today,” said Desabre. “We went a goal down early and failed to manage the first spell of the game,” he added before explaining the omission of the duo.

We had to manage players with yellow cards like Aucho and Jjuuko because it’s very important to have the whole team during the first game of the Afcon.

Desabre’s excuse makes sense in regards to the previous Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon 2017 where ironically both Aucho and Jjuuko missed the opener due to accumulated bookings in the qualifiers.