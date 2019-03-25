Dominant Weatherhead rout misfiring Rockets

Uganda National Hockey League

Men

Weatherhead 11-0 Rockets

Historicals 0-5 Kampala Hockey Club

Wananchi 6-1 Simba

Women

Wananchi 0-5 DCU (Walkover)

Kampala Hockey Club 0-0 Weatherhead

Weatherhead men’s hockey club put up their best performance this season with a clean out against Rockets on match day four.

A dominant display saw Weatherhead win 11-0 in the game played on Sunday at the Hockey ground, Lugogo.

Right from onset, Weatherhead showed they were the better side taking the lead as early as the fourth minute.

By the seventh minute, Ashraf Tumwesigye who opened the scores had already bagged a brace.

Arnold Kasumba scored a hat trick while Peter Elolu and Vincent Kasasa got a brace each.

Moses Tushabe and Samuel Mpuuga also registered their names on the score sheet with a goal apiece.

This was the second win for Weatherhead in as many games. Last week, they defeated Simba 3-2.

Elsewhere, defending champions Wananchi and second placed Kampala Hockey club maintained their perfect start with convincing wins against Simba and Historicals respectively.

In the ladies’ category, Weatherhead played out a goalless draw against Kampala Hockey club. This was the third successive draw for Weatherhead this season.

Deliverance Church Uganda (DCU) got a walkover against Wananchi on Saturday to move to second place on five points.