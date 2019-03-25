Wananchi, Kampala Hockey Club extend perfection

National Hockey League | Matchday 4

Men

Weatherhead 11-0 Rockets

Wananchi 6-1 Simba

Kampala Hockey Club 5-0 Historicals

Women



Wananchi 0-5 DCU (Walkover)

Kampala Hockey Club 0-0 Weatherhead

Only two teams across both the men’s and women’s divisions still boast of a perfect start after three games. That is; Wananchi (Men) and Kampala Hockey Club (Men).

The two were in scintillating mode over the weekend winning their respective games to extend their perfect start to three wins in as many games.

Defending champions Wananchi avoided an early scare against Simba to win 6-1 while Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) broke no sweat to dispatch bottom side Historicals.

Simba took a surprise lead against Wananchi through Muhammad Ali just six minutes into the game.

The lead was, however, short lived lasting just a minute with Collin Batusa levelling matters to pave way for a comeback.

Thomas Opio later on took matters in his hands registering a hat trick before Jerome Owori and Jordan Achaye scored a goal each.

On the other hand, KHC had a walk in the park against Historicals. Stanley Mugwera scored a brace inside the opening eight minutes.

Richard Ssemwogerere, Jordan Mpiima and Samuel Mwesigwa also got onto the score sheet.

Both Wananchi and KHC have nine points in three games but the former has a better goal difference of 20 while Kampala Hockey Club have a goal difference of 11.

The other game in the men’s category saw Weatherhead outwit Rockets 11-0 to move to third place on six points.