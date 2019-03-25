Stiff competition as Schools Boxing Championship unravels

The 2019 National Schools Boxing Championship officially got underway on Monday with several bouts in the preliminary round.

It was action packed at Lugogo indoor stadium as teenagers from different schools graced the ring to show their adeptness.

The championship got off to a brilliant start with exciting fights throughout the day amidst loud cheers from students who came to support boxers from their respective schools.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President, Moses Muhangi indicated he was impressed with the start and expects a successful championship.

“We have had a great start right from the medicals, the draws and the actual fighting in the ring. The boxers have expressed good techniques and we hope for the same throughout the tournament, ” he said.

Muhangi also expressed delight about the increase in number of schools and boxers taking part in this year’s championship with a big increase compared to last year.

“The increase in schools and fighters portrays that the game is regaining its consciousness at school level. At one time we had a challenge of explaining to schools that boxing is not a bad sport as presumed by many. But I’m happy that the numbers more than double those we had last year.”

In 2018, only 12 schools participated compared to the 27 that were registered this year. The number of boxers has improved from 251 that took part last year to over 481 registered in 2019.

The championship will run through the entire week with the finals expected to be staged on Sunday, 31st March 2019.

US-based professional Ugandan boxer Sharif Bogere who is signed to Mayweather P romotions was in attendance on Monday and encouraged the young boxers to remain focused.

“Schools boxing championship is a big platform for you to realise your potential. I went through the same process when I was still a student at Kololo SS. So I urge all boxers to remain focused and committed because hard work pays.”

Bweyogerere High School are the defending champions.

It should be noted that a resolution was passed that all semifinalists from last year’s edition are not allowed to take part in this year’s championship.

Selected Results on Day One

Light Welterweight (64 kgs) – 17 years

Moses Kasubi (Mirembe College) bt Felix Atayo (Kololo SS)

Jovan Ssebunya (Global Skills) bt Brian Machada (Kololo High School)

Adam Azad (Bweyogerere HS) bt Nicholas Otim (Margaret SS)

Allan Bwire (Kampala High) bt Elvis Mutegeki (Kampala Citizen School)

Rodgers Kakooza (Clive College) bt Herman Nsubuga (Kasana SS)

Sunday Rwothomio Otim (City High School) bt Godfrey Gobi (Nsangi SS)

Lightweight (60 kgs) – 17 years