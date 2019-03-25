The 26 players that featured for Uganda Cranes in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers

Uganda will be one of the 24 nations that will take part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations edition to be hosted by Egypt.

The Cranes topped Group L of the qualifiers on 13 points losing just one game (3-0 to Tanzania) on matchday six.

Here is a detailed look at the 26 players that featured for Uganda Cranes during the six qualifying matches.

1- Dennis Onyango

He captained the team in all the six games playing all the 540 minutes.

Onyango kept five clean sheets and only conceded on the final qualifying day when the Cranes fell 3-0 to Tanzania.

2- Nico Wakiro Wadada

Just like Dennis Onyango, the right back played in every game in the qualifying campaign.

The former Vipers SC captain who currently plies his trade at Azam FC in Tanzania as well featured for 540 minutes.

3- Godfrey Walusimbi

The left back also played every minute for the Cranes during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He assisted Patrick Kaddu for the goal against Cape Verde, a game in which Uganda sealed her qualification.

It should also be noted that Walusimbi assisted the first Cranes’ goal in the campaign when he laid up Geoffrey Sserunkuma for the 1-0 win away in Praia.

Murushid Jjuuko

4- Murushid Jjuko

The towering defender played four of the six qualifying matches.

He missed the home game against Lesotho due to suspension having accumulated two bookings.

Jjuko was unused substitution as Uganda lost 3-0 to Tanzania at National stadium in Dar es Salaam.

5- Hassan Wasswa

Currently the assistant captain to Onyango, Hassan Wasswa played a crucial role to help the Cranes return to AFCON for the second successive time.

He played five of the six games only missing the final game against Tanzania through suspension.

6- Khalid Aucho

The robust midfielder missed just one game and that was the final group game against Tanzania.

Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre explained that because Aucho was a booking away from missing the first game at the final tournament, he decided to rest him.

It should be noted that Aucho and Jjuko missed Uganda’s first game against Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon due to suspension.

Emmanuel Okwi

7- Emmanuel Okwi

Played five games and scored two goals for the Cranes in the qualifiers. The two goals came in Uganda’s 3-0 win against Lesotho.

He missed the home game against Cape Verde through suspension.

Besides, the home game against Lesotho, Okwi was substituted in the other games.

8- Moises Waiswa

The Vipers SC midfielder earned his debut for the national team in a friendly against Kenya but his first competitive game for the Cranes came against Tanzania at Namboole, a game that ended goalless .

Since then, Waiswa has become a mainstay on the national team playing in five of the six qualifying games.

9- Patrick Kaddu

Just like Waiswa, Kaddu’s competitive debut for Uganda came in the goalless draw against Tanzania.

In that game, Kaddu came on as a second half substitute replacing Joseph Ochaya.

He scored the all important goal against Cape Verde to help Uganda qualify for the 2019 edition with a game to spare.

10- Farouk Miya

Like Onyango, Wadada and Walusimbi, Miya also played in all the six games.

The difference is that the other three played every minute while Miya got substituted in four of the six matches (against Tanzania home and away, Lesotho away and Cape Verde at home).

Miya ended the campaign as Uganda’s top scorer with three goals all coming against Lesotho.

Nicholas Wadada and Joseph Ochaya

11- Joseph Ochaya

Despite being a natural left back, Ochaya was employed as a winger in the two games he featured (against Tanzania and Lesotho at home).

Denis Iguma

12- Dennis Iguma

Due to his versatility, he often filled voids whenever a starter was suspended.

For instance in the game against Lesotho at home, he played in centre back alongside Hassan Wasswa when Murushid Jjuko was suspended.

Against Tanzania (home), Lesotho (away) and Cape Verde at home, Iguma played as central midfielder.

Timothy Dennis Awany

13- Timothy Awany



Not so many will remember the KCCA FC captain came on as a stoppage time substitution in the away game against Cape Verde replaying Derrick Nsibambi.

In the same regard, he also replaced Farouk Miya in stoppage time against the same opponent at Mandela national stadium.

His only start came against Tanzania on Sunday where the Cranes lost 3-0 to Tanzania.

Isaac Muleme

14- Isaac Muleme



Played four games including a surprising start for many against Cape Verde in Praia. He also started as a left winger against the same opponents in Kampala.

The former KCCA FC, SC Villa and SC Victoria University player also started against Lesotho at home and a substitute in the away game.

Emmanuel Okwi and Edrisa Lubega

15- Edrisa Lubega



He came on as a second half substitute for Farouk Miya in the goalless draw against Tanzania.

Lubega got his first start in the 3-0 win against Lesotho setting up Emmanuel Okwi for the third goal of the game.

He has been coming on as a substitute in the last three games for Uganda that is against Lesotho (away), Cape Verde (home) and Tanzania (away).

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

16- Geoffrey Sserunkuma



Scored the first goal for the Cranes in the 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign in the 1-0 win against Cape Verde in Praia.

Sserunkuma replaced Emmanuel Okwi in the 78th minute before tapping home Walusimbi’s cross moments later. This was his only appearance in the campaign.

Derrick Nsibambi

17- Derrick Nsibambi



Having played in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers especially against Egypt, Nsibambi seemed to have cemented his starting place on the national team.

However, the diminutive forward was afforded only one appearance in the campaign, coming against Cape Verde on match day one.

Bernard Muwanga

18- Bernard Muwanga



Then still at SC Villa, Muwanga played full-time in Uganda’s away win against Cape Verde partnering Murushid Jjuko in centre back.

This was his only appearance for the Cranes in the qualifying campaign.

Muhammed Shaban

19- Muhammad Shaban



His only appearance came on Sunday as Tanzania outwitted Uganda 3-0.

The former Onduparaka FC and KCCA FC striker replaced Patrick Kaddu.

Milton Karisa

20- Milton Karisa



The former Vipers SC winger featured in two games both coming on as a substitute.

He replaced Isaac Muleme against Cape Verde on matchday one while he came on in place of Emmanuel Okwi against Tanzania.

Kizito Luwagga

21- William Luwagga Kizito



Not so many will remember Luwagga featured for the Cranes in the just concluded campaign.

His bitter fall out with Milutin Sredojevic after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations saw him miss the first game against Cape Verde.

When Sebastien Desabre took over, he could only come on as a substitute in the goalless draw against Tanzania.

Since then, he has not been summoned to the national team.

Allan Kateregga, Sebastien Desabre and Murushid Jjuuko

22- Allan Kateregga



Commonly known as ‘Dancing Rasta’ , the deadlocked forward made only one appearance in the campaign.

He started away to Lesotho making an assist for Farouk Miya in the game but was later substituted for Isaa Muleme.

23- Allan Kyambadde



Was influential in the goal against Cape Verde at Namboole on his senior team debut.

Kyambadde released Walusimbi on the left wing and the latter crossed for Kaddu to head home.

He played full-time on Sunday in the 3-0 loss to Tanzania on matchday six.

24- Taddeo Lwanga



Despite being in the squad for most of the games, his only appearance came in the 3-0 loss to Tanzania on Sunday.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma

25- Saddam Ibrahim Juma



Saddam Juma made only one appearance as a substitute replacing Joseph Ochaya in the 3-0 win against Lesotho.

26- Chrizestom Ntambi

Starting him as a central defender in the 3-0 loss to Tanzania has left many questioning Desabre’s choice.

Ntambi who plies his trade in Ethiopia was a late inclusion in the squad after Dennis Iguma pulled out due to an injury.