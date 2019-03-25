Uganda Premier League | Tuesday, 26th March 2019 | 4:30pm

Tooro United FC vs BUL FC – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Only three points separate fifth place BUL FC from Tooro United FC who are two slots below. The Jinja based side has 36 points while Wasswa Bossa’s charges have 33 points.

The two mid table teams face off on Tuesday at Muteesa II Stadium, in Wankuluku.

The game against BUL FC will be the first for Tooro United FC at their new home ground (Wankulukuku) after shifting from Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal.

It should be noted that due to ongoing construction works to upgrade Buhinga stadium, Tooro United FC were stopped from hosting games at the venue and had to seek for an alternative venue.

Since relocating to Buhinga in November last year, Tooro United FC had made their home ground a fortress putting up an unbeaten run of 13 games( winning nine and drawing the other four).

Wankulukuku will be the third home ground for Tooro United FC this season’s having started the campaign at Kavumba Recreation Ground before moving to Buhinga.

Bossa believes moving to a new venue will be a challenge to his team but he remains confident his team can secure maximum points against BUL FC.

“Moving to a new home ground will disturb us because we had gotten used to Buhinga stadium. Against BUL FC, Wankulukuku will seem like a neutral ground. But I’m confident the team is in good shape to register a win.”

Tooro United FC has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game.

On the other hand, Peter Onen, the head coach at BUL FC is also targeting a win but expects a tough encounter.

“I expect a tough game against Tooro United FC. They have a good team but we go into this clash hoping for maximum points.”

BUL FC will miss the services of Deogratious Ojok and James Otim. The duo were involved in a motor accident on Thursday last week and could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

The first leg meeting at FUFA technical centre ended in a 1-0 win for Tooro United FC courtesy of Allan Kayiwa’s goal.

Tooro United vs BUL head to head