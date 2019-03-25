URA Vs Express Preview: Taxmen target first win against Red Eagles in eight league games

Tuesday March 26

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Hosts URA will be seeking to end their indecent run against Express when the two teams face off at Namboole on Tuesday.

The four time league winners haven’t beaten the six time champions in the past seven meetings, losing twice and drawing the rest.

URA’s last triumph over the Red Eagles came on May 19, 2015 but the game on Tuesday presents a good opportunity to end the run.

Ssimbwa’s side, fourth on the 16-team log with 39 points, are one of the on form sides in the division with three wins in the past four games.

With Cromwell Rothomwo, Shafik Kagimu and Peter Lwasa firing on all cylinders, the tax men have a chance to arrest the Eagles who are enjoying a stop start campaign so far.

George Ssimwogerere’s side lie 11th on the log with 29 points and won just two of the last ten league games.

They are without long term injured forward Eric Kambale who aggravated an injury in training while on loan midfielder Frank Tumwesigye is doubtful.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 1-1 draw with the visitors scoring a late penalty.