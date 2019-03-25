Wananchi fail to honour fixture against Deliverance Church

patryk | Kawowo Sports

Deliverance Church Uganda (DCU) earned a walkover on match day four after defending champions in the ladies’ category Wananchi failed to show up.

Wananchi had won their first two games in the season but failed to turn up for the encounter against DCU on Saturday at Lugogo Hockey Ground.

The reason behind Wananchi’s failure to honour the league fixture is that most of their players were taking part in the National post primary qualifiers for their respective schools.

Majority of the players at Wananchi are students at Kakungulu Memorial School.

According to the league regulations, you must communicate that you will not honour a fixture two weeks prior to get it pushed to another date.

Unfortunately for Wananchi, the qualifiers were announced when the league fixture couldn’t be postponed.

Despite the loss, the defending champions remained top of the table on six points while DCU moved to second place on five points.

It should be noted that a walkover in hockey comes with three points and five goals.