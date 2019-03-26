Football

Amunike: Tanzania Taifa Stars’ qualification to AFCON is a moment to celebrate, evaluate the success

ago
by David Isabirye
Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Emmanuel Amunike and Sebastien Desabre address the media (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

In the aftermath of their qualification feat to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals tournament, Tanzania national football team head coach Emmanuel Amunike noted that this was a special moment to celebrate for all the Tanzanians.

An excited Amunike, a Nigerian legend was pleased with the performance of the team, following a 3-0 win over Uganda Cranes on the red letter evening at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The qualification of Tanzania to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is a special moment to celebrate for all the Tanzanians. I am impressed by the fact that we have qualified. When I had just arrived here, few Tanzanians believed. Now this is the moment.

Emmanuel Amunike, Tanzania national football team head coach

Saimon Happygod Msuva, Erasto Nyoni (penalty) and Aggrey Morris scored the three goals that downed Uganda in Dar es Salaam before a fully packed stadium on Sunday.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Tanzanaia national team XI that beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 in the final group L qualifier (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Amunike asserted that the team needs a balance as AFCON comes closer

It is not a time to talk about the tactics. It is a time to celebrate. Then, I will need to plan for the team at the AFCON finals. We need a balance on the team

Emmanuel Amunike, Tanzania Taifa Stars head coach
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Tanzanian players applaud their fans after the final whistle (Photo: David Isabirye)

This was Tanzania Taifa Stars’ second qualification to Afcon, since their maiden appearance in 1980.

Tanzania joined the other East African countries – Uganda, Kenya and Burundi at the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

