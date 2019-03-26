Edibily Lunyamila and Sekilojo Chambua were part of the Tanzania side that won 4-0 against Uganda Cranes in 1994 [File Photo] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

A 3-0 loss for Uganda Cranes against Taifa Stars of Tanzania over the weekend has caused kind of hubbub amongst the football fans in the country.

Simon Msuva, Erasto Nyoni and Aggrey Morris scored the goals for the hosts who needed a win to qualify for their first ever Africa Nations Cup in 39 years although they needed a favour from Cape Verde not losing to Lesotho.

Uganda had already made it to Egypt 2019 and so the result was irrelevant in their qualification save for pride against their East African rivals.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga looks back at the 1996 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers where Uganda was hammered 4-0 at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The Cranes were in Group 4 along with giants Algeria and Egypt as well as CECAFA sides Ethiopia, Sudan as well as Tanzania where the top two teams would qualify for South Africa.

The opening day fixture pitted Taifa Stars against The Cranes in Dar es Salaam on September 3, 1994.

A star studded Cranes led the talented Fred Tamale and Jackson Mayanja as well as Ibrahim Buwembo, Adam Ssemugabi and safe hands Sadiq Wassa went to Dar es Salaam full on confidence.

However, just inside 13 minutes, any hopes of Uganda picking at least a point were diminished as danger man Bure Salehe, Edibily Lunyamila and John Ntezee scored to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Lunyamila completed the route with his second on the day in the 86th minute to inflict one of the heaviest defeats on Cranes in history.

Uganda won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Nakivubo courtesy of goals from Joseph Mutyaba and Phillip Obwiny.

Overall, The Cranes finished the campaign 3rd with 10 points from as many games behind Algeria (13) and Egypt (15) while Tanzania were fourth with 8 points.

How the two Teams Lined-up

Uganda Cranes XI: Saddiq Wassa (Fred Mukasa), Charles Temaligwe, George Ssimwogerere, Adam Ssemugabi, Paul Nkata, Jackson Mayanja (Enock Kyembe), Fred Tamale, Iddi Batambuze, Ibrahim Buwembo, Edward Kalungi and Mohammad Kateregga

Coach: Polly Ouma

Taifa Stars XI: Nicco Bambaga, Sekilojo Chambua, Mustapha Hoza, John Ntezee, Kiwezo Kawanatawa (Mathias Mulumba), Edibily Lunyamila, Hussein Arman Marsha, George Masatu, Alphonce Modest, Mohammed Mwameja and Bure Salehe.