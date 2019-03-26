Jack Walugembe: Wakiso Giants team doctor passes on

Wakiso Giants Football Club team doctor Jack Walugembe has passed on.
Walugembe was pronounced dead at Nsambya Hospital where he
on life support machines for nearly four days.
The veteran doctor suffered a stroke last Thursday in Jinja while he was massaging Hassan Wasswa Dazo at the club hotel before the game against Kyetume.
He was rushed to Jinja hospital, thereafter, transferred to Nsambya hospital where he spent close to four days and breathed his last on Monday
He was also a team doctor at URA FC and Onduparaka before join Wakiso Giants.