Jack Walugembe: Wakiso Giants team doctor passes on

Wakiso Giants Football Club team doctor Jack Walugembe has passed on.

Walugembe was pronounced dead at Nsambya Hospital where he had been

on life support machines for nearly four days.

A very sad morning at our club. Our Doctor Jack Walugembe passes on after failure to recover from a stroke suffered last Thursday.



Burial arrangements will be communicated!



Burial arrangements will be communicated! May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

The veteran doctor suffered a stroke last Thursday in Jinja while he was massaging Hassan Wasswa Dazo at the club hotel before the game against Kyetume.

Our Team Doctor Jack Walugembe collapsed a few hours to our game against Kyetume FC at Bugembe.



He is currently admitted at Nsambya Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit.



He is currently admitted at Nsambya Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. Let's all PRAY for his recovery

He was rushed to Jinja hospital, thereafter, transferred to Nsambya hospital where he spent close to four days and breathed his last on Monday night .

He was also a team doctor at URA FC and Onduparaka before join Wakiso Giants.