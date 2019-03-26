Kirinya Vs KCCA Preview: Tricky tie for Kasasiro in Jinja

Wednesday March 27

The Mighty Arena, Jinja 4.30pm

League leaders make a trip to Jinja eager for maximum points as they visit tricky Kirinya Jinja SS on Wednesday.

The 12-time champions will be eager to win and keep their gap at the top unscathed with second placed Vipers also in action at home to Maroons.

Mike Mutebi has confirmed that internationals Timothy Awany and Allan Okello will start while the rest of the Uganda Cranes players will be in the squad.

“Okello and Awany will start,” confirmed Mutebi. “The rest will be in the squad,” he added.

The team is in fine shape and we have everything it takes and we must win against Kirinya if the players do what they are supposed to.

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless stalemate at Lugogo and the hosts will be eager to maintain a decent run.

Kirinya will rely on forwards Joel Madondo and Fred Amaku as well as midfield gem David Bagoole.

The Jinja side have won their previous three games including a 2-1 win away to SC Villa in their most recent game.