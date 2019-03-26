Sebastien Desabre: I am disappointed with the result, performance against Tanzania

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tanzania Taifa Stars 3-0 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes Cape Verde 0-0 Lesotho

Uganda Cranes was humiliated, torn apart, humbled, silenced as well as shocked by the 3-0 away loss to Tanzania in the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Difaa Jedida forward in Morocco Saimon Happygod Msuva, a calmly converted penalty by Yanga’s Edward Erasto Nyoni and a brilliant header by Azam’s Aggrey Morris scored the three goals that dumped Uganda.

This was the first loss of Uganda Cranes in the qualification campaign, with the only goals conceded as well in six matches.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre expressed disappointment in the performance and the final result on the hot evening.



I am totally disappointed with the performance and final result. We gave maximum display in the game but lost terribly. Since we had qualified, we played with some players who had not been used before and this was the opportunity to assess the new players. Also, we rested players with yellow cards like Aucho Khalid and Murushid Jjuuko and we could not risk to play them since we needed our full strength team during the first game of the AFCON finals in Egypt. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Desabre kick started the game with unfamiliar faces, giving Ethiopian based utility player Kirizestom Ntambi his first senior debut.

Ntambi partnered KCCA’s Denis Timothy Awany in central defence with trust vested in Henry Patrick Kaddu to lead the lead alongside the flank players Allan Kyambadde (left) and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (right).

Tadeo Lwanga was deployed in central midfield as the blocking shield ahead of Aucho Khalid.

Croatian based Faruku Miya and Vipers’ stylish midfielder Moses Waiswa provided the other offensive options.

In the second half, all the three changes were executed, but to no avail.

Milton Karisa, Muhammed Shaban and Edrisa Lubega were introduced for Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Kyambadde and Patrick Henry Kaddu respectively.

The French born coach will however quickly resort to the famous drawing board less than three months to assemble a good side that will not only make the numbers at AFCON 2019 finals, but also, compete favourably.

Despite the huge step back in the last match, Uganda Cranes ended the qualification campaign aloft of group L with 13 points.

Tanzania is the other qualified country with 8 points.

Meanwhile, Lesotho and Cape Verde (both bowed out) with 5 and 6 points respectively.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi, Kirizestom Ntambi, Timothy Denis Awany, Tadeo Lwanga, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Milton Karisa), Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, Faruku Miya (Edrisa Lubega), Patrick Henry Kaddu (Muhammed Shaban), Allan Kyambadde (Edrisa Lubega)

Subs Not Used:

Robert Odongkara (G.K), Salim Jamal Magoola (G.K), Benson Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Jjuuko, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Okello, Halid Lwaliwa, Khalid Aucho

Tanzania XI:

Aishi Salum Manula (G.K), Gadiel Michael Kamagi, Edward Erasto Nyoni, Kelvin Yondani, Agrey Moris Ambros, Hassan Khamis Ramadhan, John Raphael Bocco, Abbas Mudathir, Farid Mussa Shah, Saimon Happygod Msuva, Ally Mbwana Samatta (Captain)

Subs:

Metacha Borniphace Mnata (G.K), Aron Ally Kalambo, Feisal Salum Abdalla, Himid Mao Mkami, Yahya Shiza Ramadhani, Shaban Iddi Chilunda, Thomas Ulimwengu, Kenedy Wilson Juma Ambasa, Ally Abdulkarim Mtoni, Rashid Y. Mandawa, Yahya Omari, Jonas Gerald Mkude