Simba Sports Club tables bid to acquire fans cheer leader Kamodo

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Vuvuzela king Joseph ‘Kamodo’ Muwonge (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Tanzania Premier League giants Simba Sports Club is reportedly interested in acquiring the services of celebrated Ugandan football fans’ cheer leader, Joseph ‘Kamodo’ Muwonge.

Kamodo, as he is popularly christened among the football fraternity in Uganda has been officially approached by Simba Sports Club.

The burly vuvuzela blowing cheer leader was among the handful of Uganda Cranes fans at the National Satdium in Dar es Salaam as Tanzania humbled the visitors 3-0 to book an AFCON 2019 slot.

Moments after the game, Kamodo was spotted in close negotiations with top Simba Sports Club officials.

‘They (Simba Sports Club) loved the way I command authority of the fans with the Vuvuzela instrument. After the game, they talked to me but the negotiations are not yet conclusive’ Kamodo testified to Kawowo Sports.

It is believed that Simba Sports Club is willing to offer $20,000 as sign on fees.

Besides cheer leading the Uganda Cranes, Kamodo is also a popular figure during the Vipers Sports Club games as well as St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende.

He was previously a cheerleader at Sports Club Villa before changing allegiance to Vipers.

Simba Sports Club is one of the most cheered clubs in East African region with a great following.

It is home to two Uganda Cranes players; forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and defender Murushid Jjuuko.