Tanzania 3-0 Uganda Cranes: The key learning and talking points

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Denis Onyango, Taddeo Lwanga and company learnt key lessons from the Dar es Salaam game (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Remarkable Nigerian writer, Idowu Koyenikan in his publication; ‘‘Wealth for All: Living a Life of Success at the Edge of Your Ability’’ talks about opportunities.



Opportunity does not waste time with those who are unprepared Idowu Koyenikan, international author

In line with the recent Tanzania Taifa Stars overwhelming 3-0 victory against Uganda Cranes in Dar es Salaam, the home team optimally utilized the great opportunity provided by a weakened Uganda side.

Tanzania thus ensured a slot back to the Africa Cup of Nations after 39 years absence since 1980.

Saimon Happygod Msuva, Edward Erasto Nyoni and Aggrey Morris’ final nail inspired Tanzania Taifa Stars to a memorable victory that drove them straight to Egypt at the expense of Cape Verde and Lesotho who played to a goal-less draw in Praia city.

There are key talking points that warrant a worthy column to generate discussions across the divide.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Uganda Cranes fans led by Uncle Money Jsckson Ssewayana were easily out-numbered by the Tanzanians (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Tanzania’s enthusiasm and determination:

Taifa Stars were mentally and physically ready for this particular match.

With Uganda Cranes having already secured a slot to AFCON 2019 and a guarantee of topping group L regardless of the final outcome from the game, virtually there was an element of complacency.

The Tanzanians were determined to the brim and they exactly replicated the urge with an energetic as well as passionate display.

Their players aside, the momentum was driven from the dressing rooms, through to the technical bench and finally in the stands.

Fans’ mobilization:

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) excelled with the fans mobilization.

All mechanisms were employed. That very match (Tanzania versus Uganda) was promoted over the various mass media forms in Tanzania for over a period of two months.

For the Televisions, radios, print and social media, the talking point was that very match with promotion gimmicks and discussions.

To ease the affairs, the match day ticket fares were drastically cut down.

The cheapest ticket cost as low as Ug.Shs 3000 (Tz Shs 2000).

This alone motivated as many fans as possible to flock the stadium and cheer the players upon every move, shot on goal and pass.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Farouk Miya during the match. He was kept quite throughout the match by the solid Tanzania midfield and defence (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Technical strength:

Prior to the match, the concept of the team with the better technical bench arose.

Former Nigeria International Emmanuel Amunike led the Tanzania technical bench with Frenchman Sebastien Desabre at the helm of Uganda Cranes.

Fine, Uganda Cranes dearly missed the services of key utility player Hassan Wasswa Mawanda who did not make the match day squad, but, also paid for resting key starters – Khalid Aucho and Murushid Jjuuko.

Amunike was all out, only leaving out Thomas Ulimwengu and Himid Mao out of the standing eleven. It goes without a saying therefore that the hosts had a wide and great squad as well.

Safety and Security:

The local match organizing committee was spot on and serious about the safety for everybody on the day before, during and after the game.

Right from the main actors – the players, coaches, officials and fans, there were affluent safe measures put in place to ensure good tranquillity at all times.

Gates to the stadium opened as early as 10AM to allow early bird fans enter the facility with ease.

There were enough stadium stewards employed with the help of scouts and guides as well as armed and unarmed security personnel.

To the biggest shock, even after the final whistle with a 3-0 result in the bag over rivals Uganda, and an assurance that the team had qualified for AFCON 2019 finals after 39 years, the fans celebrated in the stands.

No single fan came next to the track tartan and onto the field of play after the final whistle of Gabonese FIFA Referee, Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane.

The first aid team employed on the evening was fully alert to help any casualties that landed problems due to the huge number of fans.

Indeed, there were over 30 cases of fainted fans who were granted the due first aid.

Tanzania’s return to AFCON after 39 years:

Besides the overwhelming result on the day, Tanzania celebrated their return to the biggest Africa footballing fiesta in style.

Since 1980 when Tanzania played at the AFCON championships in Nigeria, the Taifa Stars were merely spectators in the subsequent edition.

History was made, jinxes broken with a well-deserved and worked out victory.

For starters, East Africa will be represented by the biggest number of countries – four, at any AFCON championship.

Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Tanzania will represent the CECAFA region in Egypt during the AFCON 2019 finals.