Team Uganda flagged off ahead of World Cross Country Championships

Not so many times do athletes or teams representing Uganda at any continental or world event travel minus making public out cry about inadequate funding or ill preparations. Over the years, it seemed like a continuous song.

However, that has changed with the increased funding from government towards the sports sector and it is not surprising that there has been success littered across different sports disciplines.

It is on that note that Team Uganda that will feature at the 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark travel with optimism.

A contingent comprised of 27 athletes (a record entry for Uganda) was on Tuesday mid morning flagged off at the National Council of Sports headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala.

David Katende, the NCS Assistant General Secretary technical who flagged off the team indicated government is committed towards funding sports.

“The government of Uganda has a deliberate plan to transform the sports sector. Last year, we made prioritization on some sports disciplines and athletics was on of those. You realise that with increased funding, the success rate has has gone up. We therefore commit ourselves as Council of behalf of government that continued funding will be availed,” said Katende.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) President, Dominic Otuchet lauded government for the support and

“I want to give thanks to Government through NCS. The only reason we have been able to raise this number is because of the support. I thank the team managers for a job well done. What is left now is for the team to compete in Denmark and we are hopeful.”

Team manager Francis Demayo believes the preparations that the team has had including a training camp in Bukwo will help them register success in Aarhus.

“The team is in good shape, we have had good preparations and the morale in camp is high. We are grateful to the federation, NCS and government for the support and promise to carry the flag high.”

Commonwealth double gold medalist Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei leads Uganda’s hunt for medals at the biennial event.

He headlines a list that has Jacob Kiplimo, Stella Chesang, Peruth Chemutai and Juliet Chekwel among others.

The team is expected to depart Uganda on Wednesday, 27th March 2019.

The 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championship will be hosted in the city of Denmark on 30th March. This will be the 43rd edition.

The previous edition was hosted at Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda two years ago.

Team Uganda

Women(Junior)- 6km

Sarah Chelangat

Annet Chesang

Esther Yeko Chekwemoi

Rebecca Chelangat

Leah Chelangat

Women (Senior)- 10km

Stella Chesang

Rachael Zena Chebet

Esther Chebet

Doreen Chesang

Juliet Chekwel

Peruth Chemutai

Men (Junior)-8km

Hosea Kiplagat

Dan Chebet

Job Matthew Chekwurui

Samuel Kibet

Oscar Chelimo

Dennis Cherotich

Men( Senior)- 10km

Jacob Kiplimo

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei

Thomas Ayieko

Joel Ayeko

Kortex Maxwell Rotich

Daniel Kiprop

Ronald Musagala

Mixed Relays



Dorcus Ajok

Slyvia Chelangat

Head Coach: Gordon Ahimbisibwe

Assistant Coach: Benjamin Njia

Team Manager : Francis Demayo