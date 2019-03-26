Uganda Premier League: Kayiwa torments BUL home and away

Allan Kayiwa’s goal in the eighth minute was the difference as Tooro United FC edged ten man BUL FC on Tuesday.

The diminutive winger punished BUL FC both at home and away. It should be noted he scored in the first leg at FUFA Technical Centre a game that also ended 1-0 in favour of Tooro United.

Kayiwa also scored in the same fixture last season when Tooro United(then called Soana FC) won 3-1 at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

He has therefore scored in the last three meetings against the Jinja based side and his goal on Tuesday takes his tally to seven this season.

This was the first game that Tooro United FC were hosting at Muteesa II stadium after shifting from Buhinga stadium last week.

BUL FC ended the game with a man less after combative midfielder Patrick Ssembuya was sent off by referee Ali Sabila for a second bookable offence in stoppage time.

The result means Tooro United FC improve by one position to 6th on 36 points same as BUL FC who remained 5th on the log.

Tooro United Starting XI: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Musa Mukasa, Isa Mubiru, Mike Kawooya, Isa Lumu, Paddy Muhummuza, Steven Luswata, Allan Kayiwa, Steven Omvia, Simon Peter Serunkuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa

BUL FC Starting XI: Hannighton Sebwalunyo (GK), Umar Mukobe, Richard Matovu, Musa Walangalira, Jimmy Kulaba, Patrick Sembuya, Ezekiel Katende, Yunus Sibira, Jean Pierre Kambale Muhindo, Daniel Shabena, Richard Wandyaka