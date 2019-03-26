Vipers target scalp against Maroons to keep title chase alive

Uganda Premier League | Wednesday, 27th March 2019

Vipers SC Vs Maroons | St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende | 4:00 PM

John Batanudde Vipers coaches Edward Golola and Michael Nam Ouma will need victory against Maroons

With seven games to the climax of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League, every match matters especially for Vipers SC and KCCA FC who are still in tight contention for the title.

Vipers SC is four points behind leaders KCCA FC and know that any slip at the moment literally means surrendering the league title away.

The Venoms will thus host Maroons FC at St. Mary’s stadium on Tuesday seeking for maximum points to keep run away leaders KCCA FC in check.

The game comes after a long lay off due to the international break.

Prior to the break, Vipers SC crushed out of Uganda Cup at the hands of Proline FC and the only chance for silverware ghost season is the league.

Vipers SC major undoing this season has been inconsistency, with the defending champions blowing hot and cold. Actually, they have only two wins in the last five league games.

Michael Nam Ouma, the Vipers SC head coach believes this is a game they have to win and must show commitment.

“It’s a game we are expected to win therefore we must play to our expectations and standards to get the required results.”

Maroons FC have been worse failing to replicate the performance they had last season.

The Prison Warders are 12th on the log with 25 points and are still engulfed in the relegation fight just four points above the drop zone.

Their last visit to Kitende saw them pick a point and that will be a motivating factor according to assistant captain Ronald Orombi.

“We go into this game hoping for a positive result. We earned a point there last season and I have the belief we can even get a better result.”

Team News



Vipers SC will welcome back skipper Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa Halid Lwaliwa from national duty.

The trio were part of Uganda Cranes team that fell 3-0 to Tanzania over the weekend.

Burundian right back Karim Niyinzigimana who captained Burundi as they qualified for Africa Cup of Nations for the first time is also expected to be available.

The Venoms, however will miss the services of first choice goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora who is on duty with the Burundi U23.

Bashir Asiku and Tito Okello are suspended while Bashir Ssekagya, Geoffrey Wasswa and Livingstone Mulondo are still sidelined with injuries.

On the other hand, Maroons FC will not have Maxwell Okello, Allan Anguyo and Rashid Agau who are all ruled out due to injuries.