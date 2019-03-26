Vipers trio returns for club duty against Maroons

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24):

Wednesday, 27th March 2019

Vipers Vs Maroons – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Uganda Premier League reigning champions Vipers Sports Club return to domestic competition in a bid to defend their championship with a home date against Maroons at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende this Wednesday.

Currently in second place on the 16 team log, Vipers has fetched 45 points from 23 matches.

The Venoms are four points shy from current leaders KCCA from the same number of matches (KCCA visits Kirinya-Jinja S.S on the same day).

Coming to this particular game, Vipers has a timely boost for the return of three valuable team members who were part of the Uganda Cranes away to Tanzania on Sunday.

John Batanudde Taddeo Lwanga and Hamis Kiiza race with the ball to the center point for restart after Lwanga had pulled a goal back against Proline during Vipers’ 2-1 loss in the Uganda Cup quarter finals (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

Team skipper Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa and Halid Lwaliwa returned on Monday morning and were part of the last training on Tuesday,

If deemed fit for the game by the technical team led by Michael Nam Ouma, they will be a timely addition to the present squad.

Defender Livingstone Mulondo returns after an injury lay off and could make the match day squad.

However, Tito Okello and defender Bashir Asiku are ruled out because of suspension accruing from accumulated yellow cards.

First choice goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora is away for Burundi U-23 duties and therefore Derrick Ochan will command a starting slot ahead of the usually third choice Mitwalib Mugolofa.

The other players fit for selection include the utility Geofrey Wasswa, Azizi Kayondo, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Abraham Ndugwa, Hamis Kizza Diego, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, among others.

Come to the Maroons side. Ssekweyama’s coached side is currently 12th with 25 points collected.

To be certain of fighting against relegation, Maroons will be targeting maximum points.

Players as Solomon Walusimbi, Seif Batte, Isaac Otto, Pius Obuya, Maxwell Okello, Ronald Orombi, Abbey Samson Mutyaba will be key in this particular away game on astro turf.

Veterans as Brian Majwega, Herman Wasswa Nteza and Dan Wagaluka will bring the much desired experienced for largely the Maroons’ junior side.

The other two matches on the day will see KCCA away to Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Mighty Arena and Sports Club Villa playing Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.