2019 Entebbe Sinocham Marathon garners momentum

3rd Entebbe Sinocham Marathon:

Saturday, 30th March 2019

Start & Finish : Entebbe Botanical Gardens

: Entebbe Botanical Gardens Kit fees: Shs 10,000 per head

Shs 10,000 per head Start time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM Theme: ‘Improving UPE Schools in Entebbe’

There are less than three days left to the long awaited third edition of the Sinocham Entebbe Marathon, slated for Saturday, 30th March 2019.

The run proceeds will be used to rehabilitate the present state of the 15 Universal Primary Education (UPE) run schools within the municipality.

On Wednesday, the chief architect of the marathon, the Mayor of Entebbe Municipality Vincent Kayanja De-Paul received 5000 marathon kits from the title sponsors, sinocham, a Chinese chamber of commerce in Uganda.

Lina Cao represented Sinocham as the kits were handed over at the municipality headquarters in Entebbe.

These kits were subsequently given out all the fifteen public primary schools, from where parents and well-wishers shall buy them.

Lake Victoria, St Agnes, Kiwafu, St Theresa’s, Kiggungu, St Joseph Katabi, Changsha, Airforce, Bugonga Boys, Chadwick Namate, Nakiwogo, Nsamizi, Child Welfare, Kiwafu Muslim and Marine Base will all be assisted in this project.

The schools are therefore key stake holders in mobilizing participants to buy the kits as they raise the monies, managed under their respective accounts.

According to Mayor Kayanja, there are other partners as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), African Gold Refinery who have geninuely partnered with this noble cause.



The marathon will be flagged off at Botanical gardens, for the different catergories as 5km, 21km and 42km.

Just like the previous marathons, top performers in the respective categories will participate in the famous China-Wuhan marathon on April 14.

A fort night ago, Kayanja accompanied by other Municipality officials had a guided tour around all the Entebbe UPE run schools to raise awareness about the Sinocham marathon and its intended objectives.

Besides the marathon, the Entebbe Mayor has also engineered a fitness for all communal drill every last Saturday of the month at the Entebbe Works play ground.