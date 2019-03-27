FIBA Ritah Imanishimwe fights for a loose ball during the game against Iran at last year’s World Cup (Photo: FIBA)

Uganda’s 3X3 ladies national basketball team will be in the same pool with Puerto Rico during the FIFA 3X3 World Cup qualifiers.

The City of San Juan in Puerto Rico will host the qualifiers slated for 4th-5th May 2019.

The Gazelles are in pool A alongside hosts Puerto Rico, Australia and Estonia.

The other African nation that will feature in the qualifiers is Mali and they are in pool B alongside Brazil, Spain and New Zealand.

Mali won the women’s FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup while Uganda finished a disappointing 5th but are the top ranked team on the continent.

Uganda (Ladies team) has played at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup on two occasions that’s in 2014 and 2018.

Sarah Ageno (UCU Lady Canons), Ritah Imanishimwe (JKL Lady Dolphins), Claire Lamunu (then at Bo Viagem Angra- Acore Basketball Club in Portugal) Jamila ‘Zama’ Nansikombi(JKL Lady Dolphins) featured for Uganda last year in the Philippines.

Format of Play

The pool winners directly qualify for the semifinals and the 2nd and 3rd-placed teams in each pool play a quarterfinal with the winners advancing to the semifinals.

The winners of the semifinals will qualify directly to the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2019, while the losers of the semifinals will play a final game for the final qualifying spot.

The 2019 FIBA 3×3 World Cup. 2019 will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands on from 18th-23rd August.

2019 FIBA 3X3 World Cup Qualifiers



Women

Pool A



Puerto Rico

Uganda

Estonia

Australia

Pool B



Brazil

Spain

New Zealand

Mali

Men



Pool A



France

Germany

Italy

Nigeria

Pool B

