Uganda’s 3X3 ladies national basketball team will be in the same pool with Puerto Rico during the FIFA 3X3 World Cup qualifiers.
The City of San Juan in Puerto Rico will host the qualifiers slated for 4th-5th May 2019.
The Gazelles are in pool A alongside hosts Puerto Rico, Australia and Estonia.
The other African nation that will feature in the qualifiers is Mali and they are in pool B alongside Brazil, Spain and New Zealand.
Mali won the women’s FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup while Uganda finished a disappointing 5th but are the top ranked team on the continent.
Uganda (Ladies team) has played at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup on two occasions that’s in 2014 and 2018.
Sarah Ageno (UCU Lady Canons), Ritah Imanishimwe (JKL Lady Dolphins), Claire Lamunu (then at Bo Viagem Angra-
Format of Play
The pool winners directly qualify for the semifinals and the 2nd and 3rd-placed teams in each pool play a quarterfinal with the winners advancing to the semifinals.
The winners of the semifinals will qualify directly to the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2019, while the losers of the semifinals will play a final game for the final qualifying spot.
The 2019 FIBA 3×3 World Cup. 2019 will take place in Amsterdam,
2019 FIBA 3X3 World Cup Qualifiers
Women
Pool A
- Puerto Rico
- Uganda
- Estonia
- Australia
Pool B
- Brazil
- Spain
- New Zealand
- Mali
Men
Pool A
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Nigeria
Pool B
- Romania
- Puerto Rico
- Australia
- Czech Republic