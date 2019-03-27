FUFA clarifies on Drum tournament player transfer rules

FUFA DRUM 2019 – Match Day one games:
Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019
- Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)
Sunday, 31st March 2019
- Busoga Vs Tooro – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja
- Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Luzira Prisons Stadium
- West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Green Light Stadium, Arua
- Acholi Vs Karamoja – Pece Stadium, Gulu
- Ankole Vs Sebei – Kyamate Play-ground, Ntungamo
- Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale
- Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja
As the kick off for the second edition of the interesting FUFA Drum tournament comes closer, the respective 16 provinces have already named their respective team squads.
The chairman of the FUFA Drum organizing committee, Rogers Byamukama clarified on the tournament rules and regulations, in particular, the transfer of players from one province to another.
Players registered last season for a province can-not change the province team for the 2019 editionRogers Byamukama, FUFA Drum Organizing Committee Chairman
Defending champions Buganda will host Lango Province in the opening game on Saturday, 30th March 2019 at Bishop SS, Mukono where Buganda Kingdom Prime minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga will be the chief guest.
In the other matches that will be played on Sunday, Busoga hosts Tooro in Jinja, Kampala will host Rwenzori at the Luzira Prisons stadium.
West Nile will take on Bunyoro in Zombo, Acholi faces Karamoja in Gulu, Ankole takes on Sebei in Ntungamo, Bugisu locks horns with Kigezi in Mbale and Bukedi and Teso in Butaleja.
During the finals of the first ever edition, Buganda edged West Nile 2-1 in the final to win the maiden tournament.
The theme of the tournament is ‘celebrating our ancestry’.