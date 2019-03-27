FUFA clarifies on Drum tournament player transfer rules

FUFA DRUM 2019 – Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019

Busoga Vs Tooro – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Luzira Prisons Stadium

West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Acholi Vs Karamoja – Pece Stadium, Gulu

Ankole Vs Sebei – Kyamate Play-ground, Ntungamo

Bugisu Vs Kigezi – Mbale

Bukedi Vs Teso – Butaleja

As the kick off for the second edition of the interesting FUFA Drum tournament comes closer, the respective 16 provinces have already named their respective team squads.

The chairman of the FUFA Drum organizing committee, Rogers Byamukama clarified on the tournament rules and regulations, in particular, the transfer of players from one province to another.

Players registered last season for a province can-not change the province team for the 2019 edition Rogers Byamukama, FUFA Drum Organizing Committee Chairman

Defending champions Buganda will host Lango Province in the opening game on Saturday, 30th March 2019 at Bishop SS, Mukono where Buganda Kingdom Prime minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga will be the chief guest.

In the other matches that will be played on Sunday, Busoga hosts Tooro in Jinja, Kampala will host Rwenzori at the Luzira Prisons stadium.

West Nile will take on Bunyoro in Zombo, Acholi faces Karamoja in Gulu, Ankole takes on Sebei in Ntungamo, Bugisu locks horns with Kigezi in Mbale and Bukedi and Teso in Butaleja.

During the finals of the first ever edition, Buganda edged West Nile 2-1 in the final to win the maiden tournament.

The theme of the tournament is ‘celebrating our ancestry’.