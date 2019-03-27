FUFA Drum 2019: Ayiekoh granted second bite of the cherry at Busoga Province

© Kawowo Sports /JOHN BATANUDDE Bugisu’s head coach Geofrey ‘Toldo’ Arach (left) with Busoga head coach Charles Ayiekho Lukula before kick off last season

FUFA Drum 2019: Match Day 1 – Group A

Sunday, 31st March:

Busoga Vs Toro – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

Kampala Vs Rwenzori – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

CAF ‘A’ licenced coach Charles ‘Mbuzzi’ Ayiekoh Lukula is among several tacticians granted yet another opportunity to work with their respective Provinces for the second time in a row.

The former Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Police, Soana (now Tooro United), Nyamityobora and Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach will handle Busoga Province for the second time running.

To that effect, Ayiekoh has already summoned a 34 man provisional team that has several foreign based players as Boban Bogere Zirintusa (Ethiopia), Khalid Aucho (India) as well as the Kenyan based quartet of goalkeeper Muhammed Didi, Shafiq Batambuze, Patrick Crespo Asiku and Braize Nkolo.

FUFA Media Busoga’s Shafik Batambuze in action last season during the FUFA Drum tournament

A lion’s share of the players on the team is constituted by BUL, Kirinya-Jinja S.S and other Uganda Premier League clubs.

Most notably, Uganda Cranes defender Isaac Isinde, league second best scorer Joel Madondo, Vipers’ king-pin defender Livingstone ‘C4’ Mulondo and the immensely gifted Vincent Zziwa.

© Kawowo Sports | ISABIRYE Isaac Isinde (middle) celebrates a goal for Busoga Province away to Sebei in Kapchorwa

Busoga plays their opening group A match this coming Sunday when they host Toro at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe.

In the other group game on the same day, Kampala will host Rwenzori at the Prisons stadium in Luzira.

The tournament has 16 provinces under the theme ‘Celebrating Our Ancestry’.

Buganda Province won the inaugural edition and pocketed Shs 32M as prize money.

Full Busoga Province Team:

Goal keepers: Paul Mujapani (BUL), Mathias Muwanga (Express), Sanoni Mulabi (Kirinya Jinja SS), Didi Muhammed (Nairobi Stima), Michael Nantamu (Tooro United)

Defenders: Isaac Isinde (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Allan Drajua (Kirinya Jinja SS), Mukobe Umar (BUL), Baker Magunda (Kirinya- Jinja SS), Jimmy Kulaba (BUL), Aggrey Madoi (Free Agent), Shafiq Batambuze (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Makulo Wilson (Kirinya Jinja SS), Allan Munaba (URA), Livingstone ‘C4’ Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers), Shafiq Bakaki (SC Villa)

Midfielders: Aucho Khalid (Churchill Brothers, India), Yunus Sibira (BUL), Kirya Jerom (Kirinya- Jinja SS), Kasonko George (Kirinya – Jinja SS), Daniel Shabena (Kirinya – Jinja SS), Richard Wandyaka (Kirinya- Jinja SS), Vincent Zziwa (Kirinya- Jinja SS), David Bagoole (Kirinya- Jinja SS), Wakibi Yoweri (Kirinya – Jinja SS)

Strikers: Joel Madondo (Kirinya – Jinja SS), Tibita Hamis (BUL), Mayanja Anthony (Kirinya – Jinja SS), Nkolo Braize (Nairobi Stima, Kenya), Odongo Mathew (URA), Patrick Crespo Asiku (Nairobi Stima), Zirintusa Boban (Ethiopia), Sam Ssemuguggu (Bugembe)

Officials:

Head coach: Charles Lukula Aiyekho

Assistant coach : Hassan Zungu Hassan

Goalkeeping coach : Kenneth Magada

Team Doctors : Ivan Kulika and Ibrahim Waiswa

Equipment Manager: Peter Othieno

Peter Othieno Media: Hassan Kirunda Kakaire (Public Relations Officer) and Jacob Yatesa (Media Officer)

Groups

A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019: