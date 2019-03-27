FUFA Drum 2019: Ochora, Otto set for Acholi debut

FUFA Drum 2019: Match Day 1 – Group C

(Sunday, 31st March):

Acholi Vs Karamoja – Pece Stadium, Gulu

West Nile Vs Bunyoro – Bar Okoro, Zombo

Acholi Province team has an enviable home ground at Pece Stadium in Gulu Municipality.

This season, they were drawn in group C alongside West Nile, Bunyoro and Karamoja.

In their opening game, Peter Onen’s coached side will face Karamoja this Sunday, 31st March 2019.

A couple of players named on the team will be making their debut appearance in the tournament run under the theme ‘Celebrating our Ancestry’.

Maroons’ forward Isaac Otto, URA’s Joackim Ojara, Mbarara City defender Walter Ochora and Richardson Asaba of Ndejje University will all be making their first time appearance.

These will be joined by the seasoned guards in Emmanuel Rubangakene ( Kirinya Jinja SS), Derrick Ochan ( Vipers), Austin Atino (Kirinya Jinja SS), Ronald Ogenga Owinyi (UPDF), Denis Okot Oola ( Onduparaka), Fred Agandu (Onduparaka), Steven Akena (Ndejje University), Joel Akena ( Lugazi SS), Derrick Ocen, Francis Atube, Moses Okot (Bright Stars), James Otim ( BUL), Tito Okello (Vipers), Francis Onekalit ( Ndejje University), Hudu Mulikyi (URA), Alfred Onek (Bright Stars), Oscar Agaba (Onduparaka), Deogracious Ojok (BUL), Norman Ojik (Wakiso Giants) and Dickson Kilama (URA FC)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Peter Onen will once again be the head coach for Acholi Province

BUL head coach Peter Onen remains the head coach, just like last year and will be deputized by Gulu United coach Godfrey Akena.

Vipers’ Moses ‘Ugboss’ Oloya is the team goalkeeping coach.

The tournament is played among the 16 provinces of Uganda, first in a four group format in a home and away basis.

The top best placed teams will qualify for the next phase which will be played in a gala format.

Summoned squad

Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Rubangakene ( Kirinya Jinja SS), Derrick Ochan ( Vipers), Austin Atino (Kirinya Jinja SS)

Defenders: Ronald Ogenga Owinyi (UPDF), Walter Ochora (Mbarara City), Denis Okot Oola ( Onduparaka), Fred Agandu (Onduparaka), Steven Akena (Ndejje University), Joel Akena ( Lugazi SS), Derrick Ocen, Francis Atube

Midfielders: Moses Okot (Bright Stars), James Otim ( BUL), Tito Okello (Vipers), Francis Onekalit ( Ndejje University), Hudu Mulikyi (URA), Alfred Onek (Bright Stars), Oscar Agaba (Onduparaka), Richardson Asaba ( Ndejje University)

Strikers: Deogracious Ojok (BUL), Norman Ojik (Wakiso Giants), Isaac Otto (Maroons), Joackim Ojara, Dickson Kilama (URA FC)

Groups

A: Busoga, Kampala, Tooro,Rwenzori

B: Buganda, Ankole, Lango, Sebei

C: West Nile, Acholi, Bunyoro, Karamoja

D: Bukedi, Bugishu, Teso, Kigezi

Match Day one games:

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 30th March 2019

Buganda Vs Lango – Mukono Bishops S.S play-ground (4 PM)

Sunday, 31st March 2019: